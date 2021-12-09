1-day national level training camp to be held today

Aurangabad, Dec 9:

Avishkar Research Club Manikchand Pahade Law College will host a one-day national level online training programme on ‘Child Rights: National and International Perspective on December 10 to celebrate World Human Rights Day.

Dr Asha Bajpai (former professor of Law, TISS, Mumbai), Dr Sheetal Sharma (associate professor, JNU, Delhi), Dr Nirmala (former professor of Law, Vishakhapatnam, AP) and Dr Benarji Chakka (dean and professor of Law, VIT-AP University, Amravati, AP).

The experts will guide online from 8.30 am onwards on Friday.

College principal Dr C M Rao, vice-principal Shrikishan Morey and Dr Aparna Kottapalle appealed to all students, researchers and teachers to participate in the event.