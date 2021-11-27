1-day seminar on Birds Biodiversity held

Aurangabad, Nov 27:

Salim Ali Club of Maulana Azad College conducted a one-day seminar on ‘Birds Biodiversity and Environment at Seminar Hall, on Saturday afternoon.

Ornithologist Dr Dilip Yardi and expert Kunal Vibhandik guided the participants.

Around 100 students and staff members were present. Principal Dr Mazhar Ahmed Farooqui, Dr Aditi Bhattacharya (coordinator, Internal Quality Assurance Cell) and Dr J D Shaikh were present.

The experts said that biodiversity is the variety of all forms of life and it is essential to the existence and proper functioning of all ecosystems.

“Biodiversity supports habitats for all species by providing many unique environments in which species can exist; these include an ecosystem of all types and sizes, rare ecosystems, and corridors between habitats. Biodiversity is fundamental for the provision of ecosystem services, which we depend on for food, air, and water security, and multiple other natural benefits,” they added.