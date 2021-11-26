1 dies as speeding tempo dashes 4 persons

Aurangabad, Nov 26:

One person died while three other seriously injured as a speeding tempo going from Paithan towards the direction of Aurangabad at Dhangaon Phata on Paithan Road on Friday at around 7.30 am. The deceased has been identified as Parmeshwar Bajare (27, Dhangaon).

A tempo (MH 43 AD 4204) was going speedily towards Aurangabad. In an attempt to save school students, the driver lost control and dashed four persons standing in front of a hotel at Dhangaon Phata on Paithan Road. A farmer Parmeshwar Bajare died on the spot. The other three Pandurang Dhokale (30), Yogesh Jadhav (29) and Ganesh Bobde (28) were seriously injured. The tempo after the dash turned turtle. The nearby residents informed the Paithan MIDC police. API Bhagwat Nagargoje, PSI Dilip Chaure, Kartarsingh Singal, Eknath More, Dinesh Dabhade and others rushed to the spot. The injured were rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital at Aurangabad. The tempo also dashed two motorcycles parked in front of the road.

The four friends were standing in front of a hotel to take tea. Bajare was returning home from the farm after giving water to the crops at night. He is survived by parents and two brother. He was not married.