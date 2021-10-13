1 killed in accident on Paithan road

Aurangabad, Oct 13:

A 45-year-old man Ramesh Nathaji Sable was killed after he was hit by an unknown vehicle near Railway Station flyover on Tuesday midnight.

According to details, Ramesh Sable (Rajivnagar) woke up at midnight when to reply to nature’s call under flyover over after crossing the road.

While returning home, he was hit by a speeding vehicle on the road. The driver fled with the vehicle from the spot. He sustained serious injuries. Relatives rushed him to Government Medical College and Hospital. He succumbed to his injuries early Wednesday morning while undergoing treatment. A case was registered with Vedantnagar Police Station against the unknown driver of the vehicle. Police are examining Close Circuit TV cameras.