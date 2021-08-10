1 more oxygen plant sanctioned for Meltron Covid Centre

Aurangabad, Aug 10:

Tourism and Environment Minister Aditya Thackeray sanctioned one more oxygen plant for Aurangabad Municipal Corporation’s Meltron Covid Centre.

AMC administrator Astik Kumar Pandey requested the Minister to grant one more oxygen plant. The plant would be established immediately through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

Earlier, Minister Aditya Thackeray allotted a plant for generating oxygen from the air. The plant is functioning very well. Taking into consideration the third wave of Covid 19, the second plant was sanctioned. The administrator said that the work of establishing a second plant would commence soon.

Around 250 litres of oxygen will be generated at the plant. Nearly 40 jumbo oxygen cylinders would be filed in a day.

Oxygen from the plant would be supplied to patients in other Covid centres. Pandey said that the planning for laying pipeline at four Covid centres is being done.