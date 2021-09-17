Aurangabad, Sept 17:

In all, 10 Corona suspects found positive on Friday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Patients found in the city are from Kushalnagar - 1, Sangramnagar - 2 and New Osmanpura - 2.

Patients found in the rural areas are from Aurangabad, Gangapur, Kannad, Vaijapur, Paithan (One each).

3 die; total deaths: 3561

A 37 years old woman from Varkhed, Gangapur died in the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

A 75 years old man from New Pahadsinghpura and 86 years old man from N-9 Cidco died in the private hospitals.

1787087 vaccinated in district

In all, 1787087 persons (first and second doses) have been vaccinated till September 17. So far, 1012754 persons have been vaccinated in the rural areas, of which, 794634 took first dose while 218120 took second dose. In all, 774333 persons have been vaccinated in the city, of which, 530727 took first dose while 243606 took second dose.

Final cases tally in Aurangabad district on September 17

New patients: 10 (City 05 Rural 05)

Total patients: 1,48,445

Cured - 1,44,679

Discharged today: 27 (City 10 17 rural)

Active: 205

Deaths: 3561 (03 die on Friday)