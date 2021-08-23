10 Corona suspects found positive on Monday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 23, 2021 10:55 PM2021-08-23T22:55:01+5:302021-08-23T22:55:01+5:30
Aurangabad, Aug 23: In all, 10 Corona suspects were reported on Monday. For details, refer to the box given ...
In all, 10 Corona suspects were reported on Monday. For details, refer to the box given below.
Patients found in the city are from Deolai Road, Kartiknagar, Garkheda (One each). Others - 3.
Patients found in the rural areas are from Vaijapur, Paithan (One each). Gangapur - 2.
One dies; total deaths: 3527
A 65 years old woman from Changatpuri, Paithan died in the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).
Final cases tally in Aurangabad district August 23
New patients: 10 (City 06 Rural 04)
Total patients: 1,47,869
Cured - 1,44,194
Discharged today: 12 (City 05 07 rural)
Active: 148
Deaths: 3527 (01 dies on Monday)