10 Corona suspects found positive on Monday

Aurangabad, Aug 23:

In all, 10 Corona suspects were reported on Monday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Patients found in the city are from Deolai Road, Kartiknagar, Garkheda (One each). Others - 3.

Patients found in the rural areas are from Vaijapur, Paithan (One each). Gangapur - 2.

One dies; total deaths: 3527

A 65 years old woman from Changatpuri, Paithan died in the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

Final cases tally in Aurangabad district August 23

New patients: 10 (City 06 Rural 04)

Total patients: 1,47,869

Cured - 1,44,194

Discharged today: 12 (City 05 07 rural)

Active: 148

Deaths: 3527 (01 dies on Monday)