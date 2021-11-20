10 Corona suspects found positive on Saturday

Aurangabad, Nov 20:

In all, 10 corona suspects were found positive in the district on Saturday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Patients found in the city are from Manisha Colony, Bansilalnagar, N-1 Cidco (One each). Others - 2.

Patients found in the rural areas are from Paithan - 1. Gangapur, Vaijapur (Two each).

1 dies; total deaths: 3628

A 50 years old woman from Rashidpura died in Government Medical College and Hospital.

28,50,355 doses administered in district on November 20

Total doses: 28,87,056 doses (first and second)

Total doses in rural areas: 17,98,528

First dose: 13,39,595

Second dose: 4,58,933

Total doses in city: 10,88,528

First dose: 6,80,080

Second dose: 4,08,448

Final cases tally in Aurangabad district on November 20

New patients: 10 (City 05 Rural 05)

Total patients: 1,49,454

Cured - 1,45,720

Discharged today: 18 (City 10 08 rural)

Active: 106

Deaths: 3628 (01 dies on Saturday)