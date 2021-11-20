10 Corona suspects found positive on Saturday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 20, 2021 11:20 PM2021-11-20T23:20:02+5:302021-11-20T23:20:02+5:30
Aurangabad, Nov 20: In all, 10 corona suspects were found positive in the district on Saturday. For details, refer ...
Aurangabad, Nov 20:
In all, 10 corona suspects were found positive in the district on Saturday. For details, refer to the box given below.
Patients found in the city are from Manisha Colony, Bansilalnagar, N-1 Cidco (One each). Others - 2.
Patients found in the rural areas are from Paithan - 1. Gangapur, Vaijapur (Two each).
1 dies; total deaths: 3628
A 50 years old woman from Rashidpura died in Government Medical College and Hospital.
28,50,355 doses administered in district on November 20
Total doses: 28,87,056 doses (first and second)
Total doses in rural areas: 17,98,528
First dose: 13,39,595
Second dose: 4,58,933
Total doses in city: 10,88,528
First dose: 6,80,080
Second dose: 4,08,448
Final cases tally in Aurangabad district on November 20
New patients: 10 (City 05 Rural 05)
Total patients: 1,49,454
Cured - 1,45,720
Discharged today: 18 (City 10 08 rural)
Active: 106
Deaths: 3628 (01 dies on Saturday)