10-yr RI to three for attacking and looting two persons

and looting two persons

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Nov 16

The MCOCA's special court judge A S Kaloti, on Tuesday awarded 10 years rigorous imprisonment (RI) and fine of Rs 5,000 each to three accused on charge of attacking two persons and looting at the knife-point during night in 2017.

They will have to undergo one year RI more if they failed to deposit the fine.

The accused Shaikh Shakeel Shaikh Aref, Shaikh Shahrukh Shaikh Salauddin and Shoeb Saleem Qureshi (all residents of Qasambari Dargah, near Padegaon-Aurangabad) had injured and looted the complainants Balaji Baburao Vaidya and Dinesh Lodiya.

According to a complaint made by Vaidya (resident of Hindustan Awas, Nakshatrawadi), he was returning home on a motorcycle from Machhali Khadak on May 26, 2017, at 10.30 pm. While on the way, he stopped for the urinal near one circle. Two unidentified persons approached him and started to abuse. They also beat him and whisked away his mobile (worth Rs 17,000) and cash (Rs 500) from the pocket. When he was resisting them, a third person appeared on the scene and attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon. He sustained injuries. The accused fled away with his motorcycle and took off all clothes leaving him naked.

Balaji somehow reached Karnapura Devi Mandir vicinity in the dark and narrated his story to the people. They took pity on him and gave him some clothes to wear. He then went to the Cantonment police station. The police took him for treatment to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). The police were surprised to know that one Dinesh Lodiya was also looted when he was getting down from an auto-rickshaw near the old Octroi Checkpost (Nagar Naka). The accused had taken away his gold chain.

The then police inspector Indelsingh Bahure and deputy superintendent of police Sudarshan Munde conducted investigation. The duo found it as an organised crime. Hence booked all the three under Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

The assistant government pleader Sudesh Shirsath recorded statements of 10 witnesses in the case during the hearing. After proving guilty, the court awarded the punishment.