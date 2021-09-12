100 tonnes of vegetables arrive in city market for Mahalaxmi festival

Aurangabad, Sept 12:

Market in the different parts of the city flooded with customers on Sunday to purchase various vegetables for Mahalaxmi festival.

The second day after Mahalaxmi installation is considered very important from the religious point of view. This year, pooja will be offered on September 13.

A total of 16 types of vegetable curries are prepared for Gauri Pooja.

Around 100 tonnes of vegetables arrived in the city market for the festival. The arrival of vegetable stock is less this year compared to last year due to rains. A bunch of 16 vegetables was being sold in the range of Rs 100-Rs 120.

Customers throng vegetable market at Aurangpura, Kelibazaar, Gajanan Maharaj Mandir Road, Shivajinagar, Cidco-Hudco, Mukundwadi, Chikalthana areas. Items required for pooja were also available at the market. Prices of different flowers were nearly double because of festival season.