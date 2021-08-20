11 Corona suspects found positive on Friday

Aurangabad, Aug 20:

In all, 11 Corona suspects were found positive on Friday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Patients found in the city are from Chikalthana, Eknathnagar (One each). Others - 3.

Patients found in the rural areas are from Kannad - 1, Gangapur - 2, Vaijapur - 3.

One dies; total deaths: 3524

A 50 years old man from Paithan died in the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

1337943 vaccinated in district

In all, 1337943 persons (first and second doses) have been vaccinated till August 20. So far, 666915 persons have been vaccinated in the rural areas, of which, 509494 took first dose while 157421 took second dose. In all, 671028 persons have been vaccinated in the city, of which, 472608 took first dose while 198420 took second dose.

Final cases tally in Aurangabad district August 20

New patients: 11 (City 05 Rural 06)

Total patients: 1,47,830

Cured - 1,44,137

Discharged today: 22 (City 06 16 rural)

Active: 169

Deaths: 3524 (01 dies on Friday)