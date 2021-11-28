11 Corona suspects found positive on Sunday
Aurangabad, Nov 28: In all, 11 corona suspects were found positive on Sunday. For details, refer to the box ...
In all, 11 corona suspects were found positive on Sunday. For details, refer to the box given below.
Patients found in the city are from Ramnagar - Mukundwadi, N-4 Cidco (One each). Others - 4.
Patients found in the rural areas are from Gangapur - 1. Sillod, Vaijapur (Two each).
2 die; total deaths: 3537
A 60 years old woman from Sillod and a 65 years old woman from Waluj died in Government Medical College and Hospital.
Final cases tally in Aurangabad district on November 28
New patients: 11 (City 06 Rural 05)
Total patients: 1,49,543
Cured - 1,45,813
Discharged today: 14 (City 05 09 rural)
Active: 93
Deaths: 3637 (02 die on Sunday)
Corona vaccination in district on November 28
Total Doses: 33,90,276
First Dose: 23,62,435
Second Dose: 10,27,841Open in app