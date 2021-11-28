11 Corona suspects found positive on Sunday

Aurangabad, Nov 28:

In all, 11 corona suspects were found positive on Sunday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Patients found in the city are from Ramnagar - Mukundwadi, N-4 Cidco (One each). Others - 4.

Patients found in the rural areas are from Gangapur - 1. Sillod, Vaijapur (Two each).

2 die; total deaths: 3537

A 60 years old woman from Sillod and a 65 years old woman from Waluj died in Government Medical College and Hospital.

Final cases tally in Aurangabad district on November 28

New patients: 11 (City 06 Rural 05)

Total patients: 1,49,543

Cured - 1,45,813

Discharged today: 14 (City 05 09 rural)

Active: 93

Deaths: 3637 (02 die on Sunday)

Corona vaccination in district on November 28

Total Doses: 33,90,276

First Dose: 23,62,435

Second Dose: 10,27,841