Aurangabad, Aug 8:

In all, 11 Corona suspects found positive on Sunday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Patients found in the city are from Thackeraynagar, Harsul Prison, N-13 Hudco (One each).

Patients found in the rural areas are from Aurangabad - 1, Vaijapur - 2, Gangapur - 5.

One dies; total deaths: 3511

A 60 years old woman from Tadpimpalgaon, Vaijapur died in the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

1206762 vaccinated in district

In all, 1206762 persons (first and second doses) have been vaccinated till August 8. So far, 602830 persons have been vaccinated in the rural areas, of which, 462548 took first dose while 140282 took the second dose. In all, 603932 persons have been vaccinated in the city, of which, 427348 took the first dose while 176584 took the second dose.

Final cases tally in Aurangabad district August 8

New patients: 11 (City 03 Rural 08)

Total patients: 1,47,610

Cured - 1,43,846

Discharged today: 33 (City 06 27 rural)

Active: 252

Deaths: 3511 (01 dies on Sunday)