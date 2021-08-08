115 constables promoted as ASIs

Aurangabad, Aug 8:

Commissioner of police Dr Nikhil Gupta has taken the decision to promote 115 constables as Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASI) in the city police force. The list of the promotees, signed by DCP Meena Makwana, was declared on Saturday night.

The promotions of the police were pending due to the reservation issue. Now, the High Court has validated the reservations in promotions, while the Supreme Court has not yet granted the stay to this decision. Hence, the city police commissionerate issued an order to fill all the vacant posts based on the situation of May 25, 2004, based on seniority. The backward category employees who were included in the seniority list as per May 25, 2004, Government order provision as eligible for promotions since the mentioned date, the promotion order mentioned.

Constables promoted include

Devidas Rishi, Bhaurao Rathod, Premsingh Pawar, Sudhakar Chaudhary, Kishor Chavan, Ramesh Kande, Dinesh Ban, Prakash Shinde, Vilas Bodle, Navnath Gaikwad, Vasant Jivde, Kailas Kale, Mangesh Abhang, Afsarkhan Pathan, Prabhakar Gawali, Sanjay Pawar, Saumya Jamiloddin Syed Naziroddin, Vilas Thorat, Vishnu Mundhe, Punjaram Surase, Harun Shaikh, Sheshrao Elag, Eknath Chavan, Babasaheb Jaybhaye, Gokul Wagh, Hirasingh Chavan, Ramesh Sangle, Bhimrao Khandagale, Anil Chavan, Sudam Harde, Namdev Dalvi, Laxman Shejwal, Anil Nanasaheb Chavan, Anil Pawar, Ganpatrao Garad, Dnyaneshwar Sonar, Shafiq Shaikh, Ravikant Jagdale, Gorakh Bojware, Dipak Patole, Sanjay Khonde, Shaikh Rajek, Raju Ghate, Bandu Pagare, Ashok Kale, Chandrakant Bhosale, Bhimrao Sidam, Sushma Shingne, Nirmala Thackeray, Usha Ghate, Syed Mujeeb Ali Akbar Ali, Rajendra Chavan, Sambhaji Dike, Uttam Talekar, Uttam Jadhav, Shaikh Rafiq, Pradeep Agrawal, Nana Hiwale, Anteshwar Kamble, Ravindra Deglur, Anand Konnur, Uttam Tayade, Narayan Kakde, Gunwant Khandekar, Yawarkhan Lalkhan Pathan, Ashok Jadhav, Popat Pol, Manik Hiwale, Bhimrao Chandne, Sheshrao Dabke, Afzal Khan, Sujauddin Siddique, Mirza Salimullah Baig, Appasaheb Mangate, Ashok Jadhav, Rajendra Vaidya, Jagansingh Maher, Shaikh Asef, Sanjay Rokade, Santosh Bhale, Karbhari Gaikwad, Dada Satpute, Santoshkumar Joshi, Kiran Jadhav, Nitin Jadhav, Parmeshwar Paigavhan, Sandesh Kirtikar, Shaikh Ajmat, Shaikh Habiboddin, Satish Jadhav, Munjaji Bhalerao, Ashok Thorat, Kailas Rawale, Narayan Purke, Ramdas Khajekar, Subhash Chavan, Shankar Pawar, Rahul Bhalerao, Narayan Giri, Atmaram Borade, Ramesh Wagh, Shaikh Rizwan, Kalyan Chavan, Vijay Salve, Manohar Burud, Rajendra Tandale, Sudhir Kotalwar, Prashant Madhekar, Dwarkadas Bhange, Ashok Tathe, Manohar Kedare, Mohan Kedare, Sandeep More and Sanjay More.