1177 girls to get Pragati scholarships for technical course; PWD students eligible for Saksham scheme
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 14, 2021 09:10 PM2021-10-14T21:10:01+5:302021-10-14T21:10:01+5:30
Aurangabad, Oct 14:
A total of 1177 girls pursuing a technical degree or diploma courses across the State will get Pragati Scholarship while all Persons with Disability (PWD) category candidates will be given Saksham schoolship. The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) was appointed as a nodal agency to implement both the scholarships. The last date of online registration on the national scholarship portal is November 30.
1177 to be selected for Pragati Scholarship
The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) implements a Pragati scheme to assist girls in pursuing technical education.
A total of 1177 candidates admitted to the first year of a degree or diploma course are selected in the State, including 553 for degree courses.
The annual family income should not be more than Rs 8 lakh. A total of Rs 50,000 is paid as a scholarship.
Saksham is given for PWD candidates
The AICTE scholarship aims to support PWD children (not less than 40 per cent disability) to pursue technical education.
The AICTE scholarship aims to support PWD children (not less than 40 per cent disability) to pursue technical education.

The candidate admitted to the first year of degree diploma course in the approved institution is eligible to apply for the scheme. The annual family income should not exceed Rs 8 lakh. Each candidate will get Rs 50,000 as a scholarship.