11th admission process at snail’s pace

Aurangabad, Aug 14:

The admission process for the 11th class is going on at a snail’s pace in the city since many colleges are waiting for students.

It may be noted that the State Government cancelled the examinations of SSC due to Covid situation. The students were evaluated on the basis of their 9th standard and internal assessment of 10th. The result was declared on July 16.

The Government decided to hold the common entrance test (CET) while the court cancelled it.

The city was also excluded from the online centralised admission process. It was thought that the admission process would get momentum after the cancellation of the entrance test.

The colleges used to witness a huge rush of students on the second and third days of result’s declaration before 2016. There are 14,000 students who obtained 75 and above per cent marks in SSC, while 11,000 students passed in the first division.

There is a possibility that students may be moved to rural colleges to avoid entrance. The Education Department asked the colleges to complete the admission process on the basis of reservation and merit list.

Parents and students also appear confused over the selection of stream-Science or Commerce or Arts. There are 72,860 admission seats in the district, including 31,370 in the city. There are 551 institutes (116 in the city) in the district. The admissions committee is waiting for students in many colleges.