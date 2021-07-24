12 assistant public prosecutors get promotion

Aurangabad, July 24:

The state home department has promoted 210 assistant public prosecutors in the state to additional public prosecutors. This includes 12 assistant public prosecutors from Aurangabad.

The apex court has directed the Maharashtra government to file an affidavit on July 26 regarding the action taken on the earlier orders on a petition filed by the public prosecutors association in the apex court seeking promotion. Against this backdrop, the home department of the state government issued promotion orders on July 23. The assistant public prosecutors who received promotions are Suhas Sudhakar Kulkarni, Ravindrasingh Jalamsingh Devre, Manisha Gandale, Suryakant Manikrao Sontakke, Ashok Baburao Sonawane, Shashank Ramrao Dhorkat, Somnath Warpe, Yogesh Sarode, Rajesh Trimukhe, J N Suryawanshi, Subnil Dhongade and Sanjay Murkya. Numerous assistant government prosecutors who started the fight since 1997 have retired today. However, the public prosecutor expressed the feeling that their efforts were finally successful.