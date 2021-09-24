12 Corona suspects found positive on Friday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 24, 2021 10:55 PM2021-09-24T22:55:01+5:302021-09-24T22:55:01+5:30
In all, 12 Corona suspects found positive on Friday. For details, refer to the box given below.
Patients found in the city are from Hudco, Bajrangnagar, Maulinagar (One each). Chikalthana, Others (Two each).
Patients found in the rural areas are from Sillod - 1, Gangapur - 4.
Final cases tally in Aurangabad district on September 24
New patients: 12 (City 07 Rural 05)
Total patients: 1,48,579
Cured - 1,44,850
Discharged today: 23 (City 09 14 rural)
Active: 161
Active: 161

Deaths: 3568 (00 dies on Friday)