Aurangabad, Sept 24:

In all, 12 Corona suspects found positive on Friday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Patients found in the city are from Hudco, Bajrangnagar, Maulinagar (One each). Chikalthana, Others (Two each).

Patients found in the rural areas are from Sillod - 1, Gangapur - 4.

Final cases tally in Aurangabad district on September 24

New patients: 12 (City 07 Rural 05)

Total patients: 1,48,579

Cured - 1,44,850

Discharged today: 23 (City 09 14 rural)

Active: 161

Deaths: 3568 (00 dies on Friday)