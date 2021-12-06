12 Corona suspects found positive on Monday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 6, 2021 10:40 PM2021-12-06T22:40:02+5:302021-12-06T22:40:02+5:30
In all, 12 corona suspects found positive in district on Monday. For details, refer to the box given below.
Patients found in the city are others - 9. Patients found in the rural areas are from Sillod - 1, Vaijapur - 2.
One dies; total deaths: 3645
A 56 years old man from Harsul died in Government Medical College and Hospital.
Final cases tally in Aurangabad district on December 6
New patients: 12 (City 09 Rural 03)
Total patients: 1,49,618
Cured - 1,45,889
Discharged today: 10 (City 05 05 rural)
Active: 84
Deaths: 3645 (01 dies on Monday)
Corona vaccination in district on December 6
Total Doses: 36,81,437
First Dose: 25,32,059
Second Dose: 11,49,378Open in app