12 Corona suspects found positive on Monday

Aurangabad, Dec 6:

In all, 12 corona suspects found positive in district on Monday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Patients found in the city are others - 9. Patients found in the rural areas are from Sillod - 1, Vaijapur - 2.

One dies; total deaths: 3645

A 56 years old man from Harsul died in Government Medical College and Hospital.

Final cases tally in Aurangabad district on December 6

New patients: 12 (City 09 Rural 03)

Total patients: 1,49,618

Cured - 1,45,889

Discharged today: 10 (City 05 05 rural)

Active: 84

Deaths: 3645 (01 dies on Monday)

Corona vaccination in district on December 6

Total Doses: 36,81,437

First Dose: 25,32,059

Second Dose: 11,49,378