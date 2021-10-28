12 Corona suspects found positive on Thursday

Aurangabad, Oct 28:

In all, 12 Corona suspects were found positive in the district on Thursday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Patients found in the city are from Shivajinagar, Vedantnagar, Railway Station, Ghati area (One each). Patients found in the rural areas are from Vaijapur - 1, Gangapur - 7.

2468937 vaccinated in district

In all, 2468937 persons (first and second doses) have been vaccinated till October 28. So far, 1510407 persons have been vaccinated in the rural areas, of which, 1157907 took the first dose while 352500 took the second dose. In all, 958530 persons have been vaccinated in the city, of which, 598099 took the first dose while 360431 took the second dose.

Final cases tally in Aurangabad district on October 28

New patients: 12 (City 04 Rural 08)

Total patients: 1,49,131

Cured - 1,45,393

Discharged today: 08 (City 05 03 rural)

Active: 130

Deaths: 3608 (00 die on Thursday)