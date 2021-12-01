12 Corona suspects found positive on Wednesday

Aurangabad, Dec 1:

In all, 12 corona suspects were found positive in the district on Wednesday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Patients found in the city are from Nandanvan Colony, other (One each). Cantonment - 2.

Patients found in the rural areas are from Khuldabad - 1, Gangapur - 2, Vaijapur - 5.

3 die; total deaths: 3642

A 78 years old man from Beed-Bypass, 20 years old man from Shahgunj and 88 years old man from Vaijapur died.

Final cases tally in Aurangabad district on December 1

New patients: 12 (City 04 Rural 08)

Total patients: 1,49,572

Cured - 1,45,839

Discharged today: 08 (City 04 04 rural)

Active: 91

Deaths: 3642 (03 die on Wednesday)

Corona vaccination in district on December 1

Total Doses: 35,59,725

First Dose: 24,70,589

Second Dose: 10,89,136