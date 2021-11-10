12 Corona suspects found positive on Wednesday

Aurangabad, Nov 10:

In all, 12 corona suspects were found positive on Wednesday. For details refer to the box given below.

Patients found in the city are from Ulkanagari - 1, Others - 2.

Patients found in the rural areas are from Gangapur - 4, Vaijapur - 5.

2 die; total deaths: 3619

A 58 years old man from Vaijapur and 73 years old man from Nachanvel, Kannad died in Government Medical College and Hospital.

2565072 vaccinated in district

In all, 2565072 persons (first and second doses) have been vaccinated till November 10. So far, 1576589 persons have been vaccinated in the rural areas, of which, 1195889 took first dose while 380700 took second dose. In all, 988483 persons have been vaccinated in the city, of which, 613214 took first dose while 375269 took second dose.

Final cases tally in Aurangabad district on November 10

New patients: 12 (City 03 Rural 09)

Total patients: 1,49,304

Cured - 1,45,584

Discharged today: 14 (City 07 07 rural)

Active: 101

Deaths: 3619 (02 die on Wednesday)