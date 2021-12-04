12 kgs Marijuana seized from Nutan Colony

Aurangabad, Dec 4:

In all, 12.250 kgs Marijuana amounting to Rs 1.2 lakh was seized and two persons including a notorious good have been arrested in this connection, informed crime branch PI Avinash Aghav. The arrested have been identified as Javed Khan Ayub Khan (35, Nutan Colony) and Shaikh Nazir Shaikh Iqbal (35, Samtanagar).

The crime branch API Manoj Shinde received an information that Marijuana is being sold from Nutan Colony. Accordingly, the police team including Shinde, head constable Santosh Sonawane, Chandrakant Gawali, Viresh Bane, Vishal Patil, Vilas Muthe, Priti Egal and others raided the house of Javed Khan.

During the search, 7.150 kgs Marijuana was found in a flour plastic bag 5.200 kgs from another bag. The It was filled in around 117 small plastic pouches. The total Marijuana seized weighed 12.250 kgs amounting to Rs 1,20,250. A case has been registered in Kranti Chowk police station, API Dr Vishal Ingle is further investigating the case.

Javed Khan is a listed criminal on the police record and several cases have been registered against him in Kranti Chowk, Jawaharnagar and Osmanpura police stations.