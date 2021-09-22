1,200 companies defaulters in Marathwada division

Aurangabad, Sept 22:

Strict action will be taken against any defaulting companies or establishments as per the rules, said regional commissioner of the Employee's Provident Fund Office (EPFO) Jagdish Tambe. He also mentioned that Marathwada division has about 1,200 such companies that have a due of Rs 85 crore.

Tambe recently spoke to reporters for the first time after joining the provident fund divisional office as a regional commissioner in July this year. He further said that apart from Dharashiv and Latur districts of Marathwada, there are 13,650 establishments registered in six other districts in different sectors such as contractors, sugar factories, local bodies, companies, hotels, educational institutions, hospitals and other companies that have turned defaulters. The number of members in the existing establishments is around 14,000. Companies in Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed, Parbhani, Hingoli and Nanded districts are required to pay PF amount and file return regularly to the concerned employer or management board. He also warned that the PF office is keeping a close eye on such companies. There are 1,200 such companies in the division that have pending of Rs 85 crore that includes PF contribution, penalty and interest. Under the EPFO act 1952, establishments have to file their statutory statement. Failure to file a statement is a legal offence under section 7A will invite a penalty of Rs 4,000 and one year imprisonment.