12th class student commits suicide

Aurangabad, Nov 18:

A 17 years old class 12th student committed suicide by hanging herself due to the pressure of studies at Bhavaninagar area on Wednesday night.

Jinsi police station PI Vyankat Kendre said, Sonali Pramod Gaware (17, Juna Mondha, Bhavaninagar) hanged herself on Wednesday at around 8 pm. She was studying in class 12th. Her father is a rickshaw driver and mother is a housewife. She went in her room for study. When her brother went to her room the door was locked from inside and Sonali did not respond. After some time, the family members noticed that she hanged herself. She was immediately rushed to a private hospital where the doctors declared her dead after the examination. During the preliminary investigation, it was found that she was under stress of studies. A case of accidental death has been registered in Jinsi police station. Head constable J G Jedar is further investigating the case.