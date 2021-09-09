13 Airports including Aurangabad Airport to be privatized

Aurangabad, Sept 9:

The union Government has approved the privatization of 13 Airports in the country. The airports will be privatized by clubbing six big airports with seven small airports. The big airports to be clubbed are Amritsar, Bhubaneswar, Indole, Raipur, Tricy and Varanasi. The seven small ones that are clubbed with the big ones are Aurangabad, Hubli, Tilpati, Jabalpur, Kangra, Kushinagar and Gaya.The government expects private investment of approximately Rs 3,700 in the airport by March 2024.