Aurangabad, Sept 27:

In all, 13 Corona suspects found positive on Monday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Patients found in the city are from Other - 5.

Patients found in the rural areas are from Phulambri - 1, Vaijapur - 3 and Paithan - 4.

One dies; total deaths: 3570

A 74 years old man from Jayakwadi, Paithan died in a private hospital.

1963685 vaccinated in district

In all, 1963685 persons (first and second doses) have been vaccinated till September 27. So far, 1130676 persons have been vaccinated in the rural areas, of which, 874691 took first dose while 255985 took second dose. In all, 833009 persons have been vaccinated in the city, of which, 548477 took first dose while 284532 took second dose.

Final cases tally in Aurangabad district on September 27

New patients: 13 (City 05 Rural 08)

Total patients: 1,48,629

Cured - 1,44,915

Discharged today: 14 (City 09 05 rural)

Active: 144

Deaths: 3570 (01 dies on Monday)