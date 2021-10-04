13 Corona suspects found positive on Monday

Aurangabad, Oct 4:

In all, 13 Corona suspects were found positive on Monday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Patients found in the city are from Pandenagar - 1, Chikalthana - 2, Others - 3.

Patients found in the rural areas are from Aurangabad - 1, Vaijapur - 2, Gangapur - 4.

2 die; total deaths: 3579

A 75 years old man from Pimpri, Gangapur and 77 years old woman from Shekta, Paithan died.

2058170 vaccinated in district

In all, 2058170 persons (first and second doses) have been vaccinated till October 4. So far, 1191621 persons have been vaccinated in the rural areas, of which, 914691 took first dose while 276930 took second dose. In all, 866549 persons have been vaccinated in the city, of which, 560022 took first dose while 306527 took second dose.

Final cases tally in Aurangabad district on October 4

New patients: 13 (City 06 Rural 07)

Total patients: 1,48,766

Cured - 1,45,045

Discharged today: 10 (City 06 04 rural)

Active: 153

Deaths: 3579 (02 die on Monday)