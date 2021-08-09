13 Corona suspects found positive on Monday

Aurangabad, Aug 9:

In all, 13 Corona suspects were found positive on Monday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Patients found in the city are from Thackeraynagar, Vitthalnagar (One each).

Patients found in the rural areas are from Sillod - 1. Paithan, Vaijapur (Three each). Gangapur - 4.

One dies; total deaths: 3513

A 70 years old woman from Vaijapur dies in the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

1214999 vaccinated in district

In all, 1214999 persons (first and second doses) have been vaccinated till August 9. So far, 604509 persons have been vaccinated in the rural areas, of which, 463420 took first dose while 141089 took second dose. In all, 610490 persons have been vaccinated in the city, of which, 431303 took first dose while 179187 took second dose.

Final cases tally in Aurangabad district August 9

New patients: 13 (City 02 Rural 11)

Total patients: 1,47,623

Cured - 1,43,867

Discharged today: 21 (City 05 16 rural)

Active: 243

Deaths: 3513 (01 dies on Monday)