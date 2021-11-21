13 corona suspects found positive on Sunday
In all, 13 corona suspects were found positive in the district on Sunday. For details, refer to the boxes given below.
Patients found in the city are from N-6 Cidco - 1, Others - 7.
Patients found in the rural areas are fromVaijapur - 1, Gangapur - 5.
29,17,700 doses administered in district on November 21
Total doses: 29,17,700 doses (first and second)
Total doses in rural areas: 18,21,836
First dose: 13,54,824
Second dose: 4,67,012
Total doses in city: 10,95,864
First dose: 6,84,981
Second dose: 4,10,883
Final cases tally in Aurangabad district on November 21
New patients: 13 (City 08 Rural 05)
Total patients: 1,49,467
Cured - 1,45,734
Discharged today: 14 (City 08 06 rural)
Active: 105
Deaths: 3628 (00 die on Sunday)