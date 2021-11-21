13 corona suspects found positive on Sunday

Aurangabad, Nov 21:

In all, 13 corona suspects were found positive in the district on Sunday. For details, refer to the boxes given below.

Patients found in the city are from N-6 Cidco - 1, Others - 7.

Patients found in the rural areas are fromVaijapur - 1, Gangapur - 5.

29,17,700 doses administered in district on November 21

Total doses: 29,17,700 doses (first and second)

Total doses in rural areas: 18,21,836

First dose: 13,54,824

Second dose: 4,67,012

Total doses in city: 10,95,864

First dose: 6,84,981

Second dose: 4,10,883

Final cases tally in Aurangabad district on November 21

New patients: 13 (City 08 Rural 05)

Total patients: 1,49,467

Cured - 1,45,734

Discharged today: 14 (City 08 06 rural)

Active: 105

Deaths: 3628 (00 die on Sunday)