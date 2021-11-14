13 Corona suspects found positive on Sunday

Aurangabad, Nov 14:

In all, 13 corona suspects were found positive in the district on Sunday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Patients found in the city are from AMC area, Naregaon (One each). Ulkanagari, Others (Four each).

Patients found in the rural areas are from Gangapur - 3.

1 dies; total deaths: 3624

A 65 years old man from Gangapur died in a private hospital.

Final cases tally in Aurangabad district on November 14

New patients: 13 (City 10 Rural 03)

Total patients: 1,49,358

Cured - 1,45,634

Discharged today: 12 (City 06 06 rural)

Active: 100

Deaths: 3624 (01 dies on Sunday)