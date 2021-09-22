Aurangabad, Sept 22:

In all, 14 Corona suspects found positive on Wednesday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Patients found in the city are from Bajajnagar, Maulinagar and other (One each). Patients found in the rural areas are from Gangapur, Phulambri (One each). Gangapur - 2, Paithan - 3, Vaijapur - 3.

3 die; total deaths: 3567

An 80 years old man from Palkheda, 52 years old man from Paithan and 60 years old man from Bagadi, Gangapur died in the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

Final cases tally in Aurangabad district on September 22

New patients: 14 (City 03 Rural 11)

Total patients: 1,48,553

Cured - 1,44,806

Discharged today: 27 (City 09 18 rural)

Active: 180

Deaths: 3567 (03 die on Wednesday)