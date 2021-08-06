14 places raided; action against 60 Gutkha sellers

Aurangabad, Aug 6:

The City Police executed action against the illegal Gutkha sale in the city and raided 14 places taking action against around 60 Gutkha sellers. The police seized Gutkha, panmasala and tobacco products worth thousands of rupees.

In the action initiated by crime branch PSI Pawan Ingle and his team in the Jawaharnagar police station jurisdiction, Shaikh Irfan Abdul Karim, Shaikh Mudassir Shaikh Ismail, Ferozkhan Sherkhan, Mohammad Ayyaz Mohammad Ejaj Khan, Shaikh Sameer Shaikh Wahab and Umesh Bhika Yadav were caught selling Gutkha. Cases have been registered against them at Jawaharnagar police station.

Raids were conducted at Deep Provisions at Cidco N-8, and the owner Deepak Punamchand Tambolia was arrested. Action was taken against Mohammad Muddassar Mohammad Fayyaz at Pisadevi Road. Gutkha worth Rs 24,758 was seized by ASI Sunil Avghad and team.

ASI Ambadas Sonne took action against Sajed Razzaq Patel, Syed Ehtesham Ali Syed Ansar Ali and Sohail Khan Moin Khan at Harsul Tee-point and Jahangir Colony area and seized Gutkha worth Rs 14,400.

PSI Sachin Wayal arrested Azhar Khan Salim Khan at Padegaon and seized Gutkha worth Rs 753.

Action was taken against Ismail Khan Gulab Khan, Shaikh Shahed Shaikh Khaled, Junnaid Khan Hussainali Khan, Shaikh Naiem Taj Mohammad , Jaiprakash Laxman Kale, Sharukh Afsar Shaikh, Abdul Rashid Abdul Majid at Begumpura area and Gutkha worth Rs 8,053 was seized.

Pundliknagar police executed action against Lalit Chaudhary, Manik Bahirat, Samir Khan Sujavar Khan, Nadim Khan Nasim Khan, Shaikh Irfan Shaikh, Shaikh Saeed, Alim Aziz Pathan at Beed By-pass Road and seized Gutkha worth Rs 9,737.

Kranti Chowk police station PI Ganpat Darade, Food and Drug Officer Mohammad Farid Abdul Rashid Siddiqui arrested Rameshwar Panditrao Kashte at Nirala Bazar and seized Gutkha worth Rs 36,074.

Satish Subhash Jadhav, Shaikh Zuber Shaikh Nasir, Waman Bhanudas Kharat, Shaikh Nisar Shaikh Sattar and Jeevan Bhausaheb Landge were arrested for selling Gutkha near Dhoot Hospital area and Gutkha worth Rs 6,424 was seized from them.

Aref Khan Osman Khan and Mohsin Habib Khan were arrested in City Chowk police station jurisdiction and Gutkha worth Rs 1,253 was seized from them.

Action was taken against Ganesh Rodge, Vijay Kokate, Salman Syed were booked for selling Gutkah at Kokanwadi and Gopal Tee-point.

Police executed action against Shaikh Shakeel, Manoj Gosavi, Yasir Khan, Shaikh Taher on Beed By-pass Road in the jurisdiction of the Satara police station and seized Gutkha worth Rs 2,730.