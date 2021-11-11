15 Corona suspects found positive on Thursday

Aurangabad, Nov 11:

In all, 15 corona suspects were found positive on Thursday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Patients found in the city are from Satara area - 1. Railway Station area, Deshmukhnagar, Others (Two each).

Patients found in the rural areas are from Gangapur, Vaijapur (Four each).

2 die; total deaths: 3621

A 62 years old man from Vaijapur died in Government Medical College and Hospital and a 79 years old man from Pannalalnagar died in a private hospital.

2589695 doses administered in district

In all, 2589695 doses (first and second) have been administered till November 11. So far, 1593497 doses have been administered in the rural areas, of which, 1195889 were first doses while 380700 second. In all, 988483 doses were administered in the city, of which, 613214 were first dose and 375269 second.

Final cases tally in Aurangabad district on November 11

New patients: 15 (City 07 Rural 08)

Total patients: 1,49,319

Cured - 1,45,595

Discharged today: 11 (City 07 04 rural)

Active: 103

Deaths: 3621 (02 die on Thursday)