15 live cartridges found in garbage van

Aurangabad, July 29:

In all, 15 live cartridges were found in a bag in a garbage collection van collecting garbage from the Eknath Housing Society in front of Akashwani on Thursday at around 9 am. On noticing the cartridges, the employees on the van informed about it to the Jinsi police. The police team then rushed to the spot and took the cartridges.

The employees collected the garbage spread on the road at the Eknath Housing Society. During the segregation of the garbage, the cartridges were found in one of the bags. The employee Santosh Kachru Chabukswar immediately informed it to the Jinsi police. PI Vyankatesh Kendre, Rajesh Mayekar, PSI Macchindra Pawar and team rushed to the spot and inspected the cartridges. There were 2 cartridges of 12 bore pistol and 13 of the 22 point pistol. The cartridges were seized in front of the panchas. A case has been registered against an unidentified person for illegally possessing the cartridges and throwing it on the public place risking the lives of people. PSI Macchindra Pawar has lodged a complaint in this regard while API Sainath Gite is further investigating the case.

There was a panic among the people of this area after the incident. The police informed that there are CCTV cameras at various places in this area while all the footage of the CCTV cameras will be examined, informed the police officers.