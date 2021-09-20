Aurangabad, Sept 20:

The commissioner of police (CP) Dr Nikhil Gupta as per the directives of the court has issued the order of the promotions of the policemen in the city police force pending for several years on Saturday evening. DCP Meena Makwana issued the orders in which 4 were promoted as ASI while 152 as constables. The pending issue of the promotion of the Naiks as constables resolved on Saturday. Gorakhnath Navdev Kadu, Bhaginath Vishnu Angune, Sunil Raghoba Maske and Prakash Govindrao Sonawane have been promoted as ASIs. The 152 Naiks promoted as constables will work at their present places. All the promoted policemen were congratulated by CP Dr Nikhil Gupta and DCP Meena Makwana.