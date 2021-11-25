16 Corona suspects found positive on Thursday

Aurangabad, Nov 25:

In all, 16 corona suspects were found positive in the district on Thursday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Patients found in the city are from Ghati, Bhavsinghpura (One each). Beed By-pass - 2, Others - 5.

Patients found in the rural areas are from Aurangabad, Kannad, Paithan (One each). Gangapur, Vaijapur (Two each).

One dies; total deaths: 3632

A 48 years old man from Vaijapur died in Government Medical College and Hospital.

Final cases tally in Aurangabad district on November 25

New patients: 16 (City 09 Rural 07)

Total patients: 1,49,515

Cured - 1,45,770

Discharged today: 07 (City 05 02 rural)

Active: 113

Deaths: 3632 (01 dies on Thursday)

Corona vaccination in district on November 25

Total Doses: 31,96,918

First Dose: 22,36,841

Second Dose: 9,60,077