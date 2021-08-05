16 Corona suspects found positive on Thursday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 5, 2021 11:05 PM2021-08-05T23:05:02+5:302021-08-05T23:05:02+5:30
Aurangabad, Aug 5: In all, 16 Corona suspects found positive on Thursday. For details, refer to the box given ...
Aurangabad, Aug 5:
In all, 16 Corona suspects found positive on Thursday. For details, refer to the box given below.
Patients found in the city are from Kanchanwadi - 1, Pahadsinghpura - 2, Others - 3.
Patients found in the rural areas are from Aurangabad - 1, Paithan - 2, Gangapur - 3, Vaijapur - 4.
2 die; total deaths: 3509
A 50 years old man from Mulani Wadgaon, Paithan died in the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). A 45 years old woman from Shelke Vasti, Vaijapur died in a private hospital.
Final cases tally in Aurangabad district August 5
New patients: 16 (City 06 Rural 10)
Total patients: 1,47,551
Cured - 1,43,745
Discharged today: 29 (City 06 23 rural)
Active: 297
Deaths: 3509 (02 die on Thursday)Open in app