Aurangabad, Aug 5:

In all, 16 Corona suspects found positive on Thursday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Patients found in the city are from Kanchanwadi - 1, Pahadsinghpura - 2, Others - 3.

Patients found in the rural areas are from Aurangabad - 1, Paithan - 2, Gangapur - 3, Vaijapur - 4.

2 die; total deaths: 3509

A 50 years old man from Mulani Wadgaon, Paithan died in the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). A 45 years old woman from Shelke Vasti, Vaijapur died in a private hospital.

Final cases tally in Aurangabad district August 5

New patients: 16 (City 06 Rural 10)

Total patients: 1,47,551

Cured - 1,43,745

Discharged today: 29 (City 06 23 rural)

Active: 297

Deaths: 3509 (02 die on Thursday)