16 corona suspects found positive on Wednesday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 17, 2021 11:45 PM2021-11-17T23:45:02+5:302021-11-17T23:45:02+5:30
Aurangabad, Nov 17: In all, 16 Corona suspects found positive on Wednesday. For details, refer to the box given ...
Aurangabad, Nov 17:
In all, 16 Corona suspects found positive on Wednesday. For details, refer to the box given below.
Patients found in the city are from Kanchanwadi, N-6, Cidco, Gajanana Colony (One each). Vedantnagar - 2, Others - 4.
Patients found in the rural areas are from Aurangabad, Gangapur, Khuldabad, Gajajnan Colony (One each). Vaijapur - 3.
2764951 doses administered in district
In all, 2764951 doses (first and second) have been administered till November 17. So far, 1725165 doses have been administered in the rural areas, of which, 1293107 were first doses while 432058 second. In all, 1039786 doses were administered in the city, of which, 646599 were first dose and 393189 second.
Final cases tally in Aurangabad district on November 17
New patients: 16 (City 09 Rural 07)
Total patients: 1,49,395
Cured - 1,45,663
Discharged today: 09 (City 06 03 rural)
Active: 107
Deaths: 3625 (00 die on Wednesday)Open in app