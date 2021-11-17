Aurangabad, Nov 17:

In all, 16 Corona suspects found positive on Wednesday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Patients found in the city are from Kanchanwadi, N-6, Cidco, Gajanana Colony (One each). Vedantnagar - 2, Others - 4.

Patients found in the rural areas are from Aurangabad, Gangapur, Khuldabad, Gajajnan Colony (One each). Vaijapur - 3.

2764951 doses administered in district

In all, 2764951 doses (first and second) have been administered till November 17. So far, 1725165 doses have been administered in the rural areas, of which, 1293107 were first doses while 432058 second. In all, 1039786 doses were administered in the city, of which, 646599 were first dose and 393189 second.

Final cases tally in Aurangabad district on November 17

New patients: 16 (City 09 Rural 07)

Total patients: 1,49,395

Cured - 1,45,663

Discharged today: 09 (City 06 03 rural)

Active: 107

Deaths: 3625 (00 die on Wednesday)