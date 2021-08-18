16 Corona suspects found positive on Wednesday

Aurangabad, Aug 18:

In all, 18 Corona suspects found positive on Wednesday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Patients found in the city are from N-7, Other (One each). Kileark, Beed By-pass (Two each).

Patients found in the rural areas are from Aurangabad - 1, Paithan - 2, Gangapur - 3 and Vaijapur - 4.

1321803 vaccinated in district

In all, 1321803 persons (first and second doses) have been vaccinated till August 18. So far, 660963 persons have been vaccinated in the rural areas, of which, 505283 took first dose while 155680 took second dose. In all, 660840 persons have been vaccinated in the city, of which, 465270 took first dose while 195570 took second dose.

Final cases tally in Aurangabad district August 18

New patients: 16 (City 06 Rural 10)

Total patients: 1,47,799

Cured - 1,44,103

Discharged today: 18 (City 08 10 rural)

Active: 173

Deaths: 523 (00 die on Wednesday)