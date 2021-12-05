16 paintings of Bamu professor to be displayed in Jehangir Art Gallery exhibition

Aurangabad, Dec 5:

A total of 16 paintings of Dr Shirish Ambekar, the head of the Department of Fine Arts, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) will be displayed in an exhibition to be held at Jehangir Art Gallery, Mumbai, between December 6 and 12.

Dr Shirish Ambekar is also a well-known artist. His oil paintings belong to the 'Water Lilies Painting Series' and fall into the category of nature painting. It also depicts the lotus pond in a realistic way and it is a beautiful combination of the two arts streams ‘western impressionism’ and ‘romanticism.’

His paintings are full of grass, bushes, smooth reflection of nature in the water. Rajendra Patil, President of Bombay Art Society will inaugurate an exhibition on December 6, 2021, while the director of India Art Festival and Principal of J K Academy of Art and Design, Mumbai, Surendra Jagtap will be the guest of honour.