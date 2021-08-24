16,000 rakhis sent by post throughout the country

Aurangabad, Aug 24:

Raksha bandhan is celebrated every year with great enthusiasm across the city. Many sisters visit their brothers house while, brothers also visit their sisters house on this occasion. But many citizens avoided travelling due to corona. Thus rakhis are sent through post. Hence this year, nearly 16,000 rakhis were sent by post by sisters throughout India from the city post offices.

The raksha bandhan is celebrated everywhere to strengthen the inseparable bond between brothers and sisters. This festival is traditionally celebrated throughout India and also by Indians staying abroad. But being out for work, many sisters cannot go to their brother's house to celebrate the festival. Similarly, some miss out on the occasion as the brothers are away for work in other states, it is not possible for them to go home and celebrate the festival. Likewise, people still avoid travelling due to coronavirus. Hence sisters opt for sending rakhis through the post office. According to post officials, more than 10,000 rakhis were sent from the main post office at Bhadkal Gate to various places in the country. Apart from this, more than 6,000 Rakhis were sent from the post office at Kranti Chowk. Similar number of rakhis were also received by the post offices in the city sent by sisters living in other cities, said sub postmaster of Kranti Chowk post office Bhagwan Shinde. The officials have also clarified that the other post offices are also receiving rakhis in large numbers.