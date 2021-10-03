17 cases registered on dry day

Aurangabad, Oct 3:

In all, 17 cases were registered in the city against the bootleggers for selling liquor illegally despite dry day on Gandhi Jayanti on October 2.

Gandhi Jayanti is a national holiday, but the bootleggers sell the liquor illegally on this day. On the orders of the commissioner of police Dr Nikhil Gupta, the police initiated a drive against the sale of the illicit liquor.

17 cases have been registered in the jurisdiction of various police stations in the city on Friday (police stations - name of the accused).

Mukundwadi police station - Bajirao Kaduba Wagh (Mukundwadi village, near Hanuman Temple) and Bharat Anand Rokade (Prakashnagar, Sultanbai Wada, Mukundwadi). City Chowk - Pochanna Nagayya Pawar (Chelipura, Murginala). Pundliknagar - Sunil Gorakh Kale (Anandnagar, near Church). Cidco MIDC - Santosh Bansilal Jaiswal (Naregaon, near Idea Tower). Cantonment - Satish Ramesh Khandagale (Bhimnagar, Bhavsinghpura), Shekhar Raju Shirke (Sathe Chowk, Bhimnagar, Bhavsinghpura) and Sanjay Jaywant Makwana (Sundarnagar, Padegaon). Jawaharnagar - Bhausaheb Bhimrao Satpute (Shivshankar Colony) and Jitendra Ranchoddas Vaishnav (Tilak, near Datta Temple, Garkheda. Satara - Subhash Manjulrao Parkhe (Satara area). Osmanpura - Parveen Kalim Pathan (Annabhau Sathe Chowk, Osmanpura) and Mohan Laxminarayan Mutyal (Bhimpura, Osmanpura). Vedantnagar - Sanjay Maroti Wankhede (Rajeevnagar, Railway Station area) and one woman. Waluj - Narayan Vasantrao Kharade (Railway Station, Mukundwadi) and Mahesh Balu Shinde (Dhamori, near Mukteshwar Karkhana, Gangapur).

DCP Ujwalla Bankar informed that a drive was initiated against the bootleggers in the city for the past two days. Action is also taken against other criminals during the drive and Nakabandi is also implemented. The continued till Sunday midnight.