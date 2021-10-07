Aurangabad, Oct 7:

In all, 17 Corona suspects found positive on Thursday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Patients found in the city are from Deolai Park, Ajanta Hotel area, Bansilalnagar, Nandanvan Colony (One each).

Patients found in the rural areas are from Khuldabad - 1, Paithan - 3, Gangapur - 4, Vaijapur - 5.

One dies; total deaths: 3582

A 35 years old woman from Palshi Khurd died in the Government Medical College and Hospital.

Final cases tally in Aurangabad district on October 7

New patients: 17 (City 04 Rural 13)

Total patients: 1,48,820

Cured - 1,45,078

Discharged today: 12 (City 05 07 rural)

Active: 160

Deaths: 3582 (01 dies on Thursday)