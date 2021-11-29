173 classrooms of Nizam era schools need Rs 15.91 Cr fund for reconstruction

Aurangabad, Nov 29:

A total of 173 classrooms in 144 Nizam-era schools in the district are dilapidated condition and need to be reconstructed urgently. The reconstruction works required Rs 15.91 crore for the classrooms while

there is a need of Rs 3.58 crore for the repair of 308 classrooms. The Chief Minister made an announcement on Marathwada Muktisangram Din to reconstruct and renovate the schools. However, no funds have been made available yet.

The district has 2, 731 primary schools and of them, 144 schools are from Nizam period. Since this school is a historical heritage, Zilla Parishad is making efforts to preserve the schools.

The 173 classrooms are in dilapidated condition and will have to be rebuilt while 308 classrooms need to be repaired.

After CM’s announcement, School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad took a review meeting with chief executive officers last month to preserve the Nizam era schools. However, the reconstruction and repair works required a fund of Rs 19.51 crore which the government has not released yet.

Zilla Parishad Primary Education Officer Dr B B Chavan said that the education department asked for 10 per cent public contribution for the preservation work of the schools.

All the schools' administration has given consent to collect a 10 per cent share while ZP will bear the 10 per cent financial expenses. “ The process of construction and repair of classrooms will begin on receiving 80 per cent fund from the State Government,” he added.

The tehsil-wise number of schools that are in the dilapidated condition is as follows; Aurangabad (32), Gangapur (13), Kannad (19), Khuldabad (13), Paithan (21), Phulambri (08), Sillod (19), Soyegaon (16) and Vaijapur (32).