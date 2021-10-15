18 Corona suspects found positive on Friday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 15, 2021 10:40 PM2021-10-15T22:40:02+5:302021-10-15T22:40:02+5:30
Aurangabad, Oct 15: In all, 18 Corona suspects were found positive on Friday. For details, refer to the box ...
Aurangabad, Oct 15:
In all, 18 Corona suspects were found positive on Friday. For details, refer to the box given below.
Patients found in the city are from Vishram Bagh, Delhi Gate area (One each). Bajajnagar - 2, Others - 4.
Patients found in the rural areas are from Gangapur, Paithan (One each). Aurangabad - 2, Vaijapur - 6.
2 die; total deaths: 3596
A 60 years old man from Kanaksagaj, Chinchdgaon, Vaijapur died in the Government Medical College and Hospital. A 76 years old woman from Amalner, Kaigaon, Gangapur died in a private hospital.
Final cases tally in Aurangabad district on October 15
New patients: 18 (City 08 Rural 10)
Total patients: 1,48,959
Cured - 1,45,201
Discharged today: 17 (City 05 12 rural)
Active: 162
Deaths: 3596 (02 die on Friday)Open in app