18 Corona suspects found positive on Friday

Aurangabad, Oct 15:

In all, 18 Corona suspects were found positive on Friday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Patients found in the city are from Vishram Bagh, Delhi Gate area (One each). Bajajnagar - 2, Others - 4.

Patients found in the rural areas are from Gangapur, Paithan (One each). Aurangabad - 2, Vaijapur - 6.

2 die; total deaths: 3596

A 60 years old man from Kanaksagaj, Chinchdgaon, Vaijapur died in the Government Medical College and Hospital. A 76 years old woman from Amalner, Kaigaon, Gangapur died in a private hospital.

Final cases tally in Aurangabad district on October 15

New patients: 18 (City 08 Rural 10)

Total patients: 1,48,959

Cured - 1,45,201

Discharged today: 17 (City 05 12 rural)

Active: 162

Deaths: 3596 (02 die on Friday)