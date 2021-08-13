18 Corona suspects found positive on Friday

Aurangabad, Aug 13:

In all, 18 Corona suspects were found positive on Friday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Patients found positive in the city are from Surewadi, Military Hospital (One each). Bajirao Peshwenagar - 3, Others - 6.

Patients found in the rural areas are from Aurangabad, Phulambri, Sillod (One each). Vaijapur, Paithan (Two each).

2 die; total deaths: 3519

A 56 years old man from Misarwadi and 71 years old man from Bansilalnagar died in the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

Final cases tally in Aurangabad district August 13

New patients: 18 (City 11 Rural 07)

Total patients: 1,47,714

Cured - 1,43,970

Discharged today: 29 (City 08 21 rural)

Active: 225

Deaths: 3519 (02 die on Friday)