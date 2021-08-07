18 Corona suspects found positive on Saturday

Aurangabad, Aug 7:

In all, 18 Corona suspects were found positive on Saturday. For details, refer to the box given below. Two patients were found in the city. Patients located in the rural areas are from Gangapur - 1. Aurangabad, Phulambri, Sillod, Paithan (Two each), Vaijapur - 7.

1206280 vaccinated in districtIn all, 1206280 persons (first and second doses) have been vaccinated till August 7. So far, 602348 persons have been vaccinated in the rural areas, of which, 462374 took first dose while 139974 took the second dose. In all, 603932 persons have been vaccinated in the city, of which, 427348 took the first dose while 176584 took the second dose.

Final cases tally in Aurangabad district August 7

New patients: 18 (City 02 Rural 16)

Total patients: 1,47,599

Cured - 1,43,813

Discharged today: 43 (City 07 36 rural)

Active: 275

Deaths: 3511 (00 dies on Saturday)

Corona situation in past 10 days

Date New Patients Deaths

July 29 28 00

July 30 28 05

July 31 35 05

Aug 01 36 01

Aug 02 20 03

Aug 03 30 02

Aug 04 42 01

Aug 05 16 02

Aug 06 30 02

Aug 07 18 00

Positivity Rate on Saturday - 0.09%

Total Tests - 2150