18 Corona suspects found positive on Saturday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 7, 2021 10:50 PM2021-08-07T22:50:01+5:302021-08-07T22:50:01+5:30
Aurangabad, Aug 7: In all, 18 Corona suspects were found positive on Saturday. For details, refer to the box ...
In all, 18 Corona suspects were found positive on Saturday. For details, refer to the box given below. Two patients were found in the city. Patients located in the rural areas are from Gangapur - 1. Aurangabad, Phulambri, Sillod, Paithan (Two each), Vaijapur - 7.
1206280 vaccinated in districtIn all, 1206280 persons (first and second doses) have been vaccinated till August 7. So far, 602348 persons have been vaccinated in the rural areas, of which, 462374 took first dose while 139974 took the second dose. In all, 603932 persons have been vaccinated in the city, of which, 427348 took the first dose while 176584 took the second dose.
Final cases tally in Aurangabad district August 7
New patients: 18 (City 02 Rural 16)
Total patients: 1,47,599
Cured - 1,43,813
Discharged today: 43 (City 07 36 rural)
Active: 275
Deaths: 3511 (00 dies on Saturday)
Corona situation in past 10 days
Date New Patients Deaths
July 29 28 00
July 30 28 05
July 31 35 05
Aug 01 36 01
Aug 02 20 03
Aug 03 30 02
Aug 04 42 01
Aug 05 16 02
Aug 06 30 02
Aug 07 18 00
Positivity Rate on Saturday - 0.09%
Total Tests - 2150Open in app