18 gates of Jayakwadi Dam opened

Aurangabad, Sept 29:

The water storage of Jayakwadi Dam has reached 95 per cent and the inflow from the catchment area is 1.38 lakh cusecs. As a result, 18 gates of Jayakwadi dam were lifted by half a foot on Wednesday morning and 9,432 cusecs of water was discharged into Godavari river. As a result, Godavari river is flooded and villages along the river have been warned. Considering the inflow, the outflow will be increased in phases, said chief engineer Vijay Ghogre.

Water is being discharged from the dam for the third year in a row. Considering the reserves and inflows in the dam, the administration decided to start discharge. Accordingly, the gates were opened on Wednesday morning in the presence of district collector Sunil Chavan. For the last 15 days, water has been continuously flowing into Jayakwadi. Accordingly, the gates numbered 10 to 27 of the dam were raised by six inches and a total of 9,432 cusecs water was released in Godavari basin at 524 cusecs each.

Paithan Tehsildar Chandrakant Shelke has appealed to the villagers to remain vigilant. Additional collector Anant Gavhane, chief engineer Ghogre, executive engineer Prashant Jadhav, deputy executive engineer Prerna Bagul, Dnyandev Shirsat, sub-divisional officer Swapnil More, Chief officer Santosh Agale, branch engineer Vijay Kakade and other officials were present.

Water from the upper dams rushes to Jayakwadi

Rain water from Aurangabad district has started entering the dam. In addition, water from dams in Nashik district including 4,316 cusecs from Darna, 10,521 cusecs from Gangapur, 2,150 cusecs from Kashyapi and 45,082 cusecs from Nandur Madhameshwar weir is reaching Jayakwadi. In addition, 5,540 cusecs water is released from Bhandardara, 7,133 cusecs from Nilwande, 5,711 from Ozar weir and 3,255 cusecs is also being released from the group of dams in Ahmednagar district. As water from both the districts enters Jayakwadi, outflow will be extended in phases till Wednesday evening, said executive engineer Prashant Jadhav.