18 percent residents take Corona vaccine both doses in rural areas

Aurangabad, Oct 13:

Around 50 percent of the residents in the district have been vaccinated against Corona. However, only 18 percent of residents have taken both the Corona vaccine doses in the rural areas. Zilla Parishad chief executive officer Nilesh Gatne said that Vaccines are available in large quantities in the district. Hence, stress is being laid on the vaccination of each person above the age of 18 years under mission Kavachkundal. Corona patients have been observed again in the adjoining Ahmednagar district. Similarly, patients are also being found in some tehsils in the Aurangabad district. After vaccination, the condition of the patients does not get severe even after the Corona infection.

Considering this fact, the rate of vaccination has increased in the country. It is mandatory for each person above the age of 18 years to take the Corona vaccine dose. The second dose is taken after completing 84 days of the first dose. Still, the residents have turned their backs to the vaccination in rural areas. Only 50 percent of residents have been vaccinated in the district so far, while 18 percent have taken both the doses in the rural areas, Gatne said.

Considering the available employees and doctors in the district, around 20,000 persons can be vaccinated in the district daily. However, the residents should come forward enthusiastically for vaccination, he added. Vaccination situation in 9 tehsils

Tehsil - residents taken first dose (in bracket residents taken both doses)

Vaijapur - 2.6 lakh (1.76 lakh)

Sillod - 3.6 lakh (1.58 lakh)

Paithan - 2.92 lakh (1.21 lakh)

Gangapur - 3.16 lakh (1.26 lakh)

Aurangabad rural - 3.16 lakh (1.34 lakh)

Soyegaon - 97,000 (57,000)

Khuldabad - 77,000 (57,000)

Kannad - 2.9 lakh (1.33 lakh)

Phulambri - 1.33 lakh (77,000)